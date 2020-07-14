COVID-19 Vaccine And Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis To Track The Movement On Containing The Disease

COVID19 Vaccine And Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2020

The Business Research Company’s COVID-19 Vaccine And Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2020

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 Vaccine And Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Market Report provides an analysis of the coronavirus (COVID-19) therapeutics and vaccines under development. The report includes already existing vaccines that were developed against MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV. The novel coronavirus-2019 (nCoV-19) has been named as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV) due to its genetic similarity with the coronavirus responsible for the 2003 SARS outbreak. Currently, government agencies, international health authorities and institutions, and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide are focusing on developing vaccines/drugs to prevent or treat the COVID-19 infection.

The development of potential drugs and vaccines for COVID-19 is progressing quickly. There is a massive increase in the COVID-19 drugs and vaccines pipeline owing to the urgent need to contain the spread of disease. Government agencies, global health authorities and institutes, and biopharmaceutical companies are focusing on remedies to treat the patients and control the spread of infection. While two-thirds of the pipeline account for therapeutic drugs, the remaining one-third accounts for vaccines.

The COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutics pipeline analysis market segmentation includes product type with small molecules, biologics, blood & plasma derivatives, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and others. The report is also segmented by the phase of development into preclinical therapeutics & vaccines, clinical studies, by treatment mechanism & route of administration, and by type of sponsor into pharma/biotech company, academic research/institution, others.

The compounds and medications that are under investigation can be grouped into three broad categories – antivirals, immune-system based, and vaccines. The anti-virals, including Darunavir, Favipiravir, Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, Lopinavir, and Remdesivir (GS-5734), immune system-related therapies, including Tocilizumab, Tocilizumab, and Vitamin C, and other medications are currently being evaluated as therapies.

Of the confirmed active vaccine candidates, nearly 70% are being developed by private/industry developers, with the remaining 30% of projects being led by the academic, public sector and other non-profit organizations. Most COVID-19 vaccine development activity is in North America, with around 36 (46%) developers of the confirmed active vaccine candidates. China constitutes 18% with 14 developers, while, Asia excluding China and Europe also constitute 18% each with 14 developers in each region, respectively. Ever since the coronavirus hit the world as a global pandemic, many key vaccine developers are collaborating to develop potential COVID-19 vaccines against the novel coronavirus.

