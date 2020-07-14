Cosette Pharmaceuticals Appoints Seasoned Industry Executive Apurva Saraf as President and Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette” or the “Company”), a privately held specialty generic pharmaceutical company primarily focused on extended topical and suppository products, announced today the appointment of Apurva Saraf as President and Chief Executive Officer.



“We are very pleased to welcome Apurva to the Cosette team. His deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, along with his corporate strategy and business development experience, will be of great value as Cosette continues to expand its portfolio of differentiated complex products, both internally and through strategic collaborations,” stated Sriram Venkataraman, Partner of Avista Capital Partners. “We are proud of Cosette’s unique corporate culture, consumer-centric focus, and emphasis on high-quality products and believe that Apurva will be the ideal leader to drive the next phase of the Company’s growth,” concluded Venkataraman.

“I am excited for the opportunity to contribute to Cosette’s growth and build upon its impressive portfolio of products. I look forward to working with the entire Cosette team as we remain steadfastly focused on ensuring our high-quality prescription and OTC products are consistently accessible to patients and caregivers,” stated Apurva Saraf, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Apurva brings more than 20 years of pharmaceutical experience in global corporate strategy and operations. Prior to joining Cosette, Apurva was part of Amneal Pharmaceutical’s (NYSE: AMRX) executive leadership team with responsibility for global corporate development and strategic growth initiatives. He has broad experience in commercial operations across various channels and in negotiating and integrating merger and acquisition transactions globally. While at Amneal, Apurva also co-founded Gemini Laboratories, a successful endocrinology-focused specialty pharmaceuticals company. Before joining Amneal, Apurva served in positions of increasing responsibility at Ranbaxy USA. Prior to Ranbaxy, Apurva was an equity analyst with UBS, JPMorgan and Credit Suisse in New York, covering the US Specialty and Generic Pharmaceuticals sector. Apurva earned his MBA in Finance from Baruch College in New York and Bachelor of Commerce in Economics and Accounting from Bombay University.

About Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty and generics pharmaceutical company specializing in the areas of dermatology and allergy, with products available in dosage forms such as creams, ointments, lotions, solutions, gels, pastes, suppositories and oral liquid products. The company was formed when Avista Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm focused on growth-oriented healthcare businesses, purchased the extended topicals and dermatology portfolio of G&W Laboratories in December 2018. Cosette is expanding its product offering by bringing new products to market via internal development and external licensing or acquisitions. For further information on Cosette, please visit the company’s website, cosettepharma.com .

