ViraxClear Supplies The Big Issue Charity with PPE Kits For Their Workers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, ViraxClear, is the PPE supplier for The Big Issue Charity (“The Big Issue”) supplying Employee Protection Equipment (“EPE Kits”) to The Big Issue through its ViraxCare platform, www.viraxcare.com .

Lord John Baird, founder of The Big Issue, said: “First-off, we want to thank everyone who has supported us and our vendors along the journey we have been through, the generosity of the wonderful British public (and) our corporate partners ... We have undertaken a huge health and safety review and put in place a range of measures designed to ensure vendors are able to sell safely from July 6. We want to ensure the public feel 100 per cent safe when choosing to buy from our vendors and have followed the government COVID-19 health & safety guidelines”

The Big Issue stated in their Press Release:

“We are providing vendors with PPE through generous contributions from partners and the public to our COVID-19 Appeal and donations from ViraxCare PPE supplier. All our vendors will be given safety equipment including face masks, visors, latex gloves and use anti-bacterial gel.”

Link to press release:

https://www.bigissue.com/latest/the-big-issue-reveals-more-support-for-vendors-in-their-return-to-the-streets/

Picture 1: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1433d34-0551-4034-87f7-cc8cbe2de335

ViraxCare PPE Distribution



Following donations by ViraxCare, The Big Issue have decided to continue purchasing ViraxCare products for its’ vendors and employees. They have currently purchased 86,000 masks and 14,000 gloves with at least 140,000 more over the next 12 weeks of each to follow. The Big Issue is the first of many large organisations ViraxCare is working with on an ongoing basis.

Picture 2: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82ab5e28-690e-402d-a336-6654b9455358

The Big Issue



The Big Issue is one of the UK's leading social businesses and exists to offer homeless people, or individuals at risk of homelessness, the opportunity to earn a legitimate income, thereby helping them to reintegrate into mainstream society. It is the world's most widely circulated street newspaper, published in four continents.

From an award-winning magazine offering employment opportunities to people in poverty, a multi-million-pound social investment business supporting enterprise to drive social change, to a charity foundation supporting vendors to rebuild their own pathways to a better future and a shop curating social enterprise products. For 29 years The Big Issue Group has strived to dismantle poverty through creating opportunity, in the process becoming one of the most recognised and trusted brands in the UK.

Website:

www.bigissue.com

ViraxCare PPE

Dr Tomasz George, Chief Scientific Officer of ViraxClear states, “Governments, companies and employees worldwide are keen to resume trading, get back to work, and get the economy moving again, but there is a real concern for workers safety and this must be ensured before any increases in operations. Social distancing and training on infection control are important, as is having effective protective equipment and cleaning products.”

“A scientifically-curated kit of key protective equipment will be crucial in allowing employees back to work by creating conditions for an acceptable level of safety in the workplace. It is vital that employers can provide enough safety equipment for their staff to curb, and limit as far as possible, the transmission of COVID-19. ViraxCare ‘Back to Work’ Kits achieve this.”

Picture 3: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d35b598c-0156-4040-a6bf-2ab8269857ec

Picture 4: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b29805b-8283-4f77-bd64-496fb9602924

Infrared Thermometer - The thermometers do not require contact with a person and can swiftly measure temperature from 1cm-5cm from the forehead. These are particularly useful for use in public places like a hotel, airport, factory or office. These are battery-operated, handy and easy to use thermometers, which do not require any trained technicians. Whilst they are by no means definitively accurate in the detection of COVID-19, they are widely being used across the world to detect potential symptomatic COVID-19 carriers.

Picture 5: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db29cca8-395b-468e-8861-87dcbf04857d

Pulse Oximeter – These easy-to-use devices simply clip on to your finger and measure pulse rate and blood oxygen saturations, which can be key indicators in viral infection.

Picture 6: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a98db745-057f-4df6-a9b9-9f6e03d0e53e

KN95 Masks - ViraxClear has developed its’ own range of KN95, FDA Registered and CE marked masks, which may be comfortably worn for hours.

Picture 7: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c738938-5497-421a-b615-39f9c86e37ae

Disposable 3 Ply Masks - ViraxClear has developed its’ own range of FDA Registered and CE marked 3-ply disposable masks, which are particularly helpful travelling to and from work.

Picture 8: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffd3f5e0-5b30-41bf-b376-b0db0bc088d2

Gloves – To reduce the risk of transmitting potential pathogens, particularly during travel to and from the workplace.

Picture 9: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2647c1ad-b571-49ad-b227-5ab588a9e224

Antimicrobial Hand Wipes - these wipes include active agents to kill certain types of potential pathogens

Picture 10: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1d8c03e-858a-478a-b20e-ff241e3d4298

Website:

www.viraxcare.com

About ViraxClear

ViraxClear focuses on commercializing novel products that address significant healthcare needs with a specific target on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The company’s main focus is marketing its ViraxClear Rapid IgM-IgG Combined Antibody Test. The ViraxClear Rapid IgM-IgG Combined Antibody Test for COVID-19 is a lateral flow immunoassay used to qualitatively detect both early and late marker IgG/IgM antibodies.

http://www.viraxclear.com

info@viraxclear.com

About Global Care

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL CORP.:

Company Contact:

Alex Somjen, President & CEO

416-319-5744

asomjen@globalcarecapital.com

