Calithera Biosciences Appoints Scott Garland to Board of Directors

Former Portola Pharmaceuticals President and Chief Executive Officer Brings Extensive Executive Leadership and Commercial Oncology Experience

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences announced today the appointment of Scott Garland to its board of directors. Garland is a 29-year veteran of the biopharmaceutical industry who most recently served as the president and chief executive officer of recently-acquired Portola Pharmaceuticals.



“Scott’s exceptional executive leadership and commercial expertise, as well as his deep background in oncology, make him an ideal and timely addition to the Calithera board,” said Susan Molineaux, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Calithera. “We are excited to have his perspective as we move telaglenastat closer to market and continue to advance our pipeline.”

In his most recent role as president and chief executive officer of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Garland led the company through the commercial launch of Andexxa® and a successful acquisition by biopharmaceutical company Alexion. Garland served concurrently as a board member for Karyopharm Therapeutics. Before joining Portola, Garland held multiple marketing and sales roles at leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. At Relypsa, he served first as chief commercial officer, then as president overseeing the U.S. commercial launch of Veltassa® for the treatment of hyperkalemia. Prior to Relypsa, Garland spent three years as chief commercial officer at Exelixis where he led the launch of cabozantinib in medullary thyroid cancer and over nine years at Genentech, including five years as a vice president and national sales director. At Genentech, Mr. Garland led the commercial franchises for two multi-billion dollar therapies – Avastin® and Rituxan®.

“I am impressed by Calithera’s robust pipeline and approach, as well as the scientific rigor employed by the company,” said Garland. “It is an honor to join their board, particularly as they continue to expand their clinical program and approach several significant clinical milestones.”

Garland received a Bachelor of Science degree from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

About Calithera

Calithera Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of targeted therapies that disrupt cellular metabolic pathways to preferentially block tumor cells and enhance immune-cell activity. Driven by a commitment to rigorous science and a passion for improving the lives of people impacted by cancer and other life-threatening diseases, Calithera is advancing a pipeline of first-in-clinic, oral therapeutics to meaningfully expand treatment options available to patients. Calithera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information about Calithera, please visit www.calithera.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "poised" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Calithera’s product candidates, the overall advancement of Calithera’s product candidates in clinical trials, the unmet need in the treatment of patients with advanced disease, and Calithera’s plans to continue development of its product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The product candidates that Calithera develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all. In addition, clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release. Such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized. The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the foregoing matters may have a negative effect on Calithera's stock price. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting Calithera's business can be found in Calithera's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Calithera disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

