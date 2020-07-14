Fan Pass Announces Artist RiFF RAFF and DJ Whoo Kid, to Perform Live Streaming Concerts for the Company’s Official Launch Event July 24th, 2020

/EIN News/ -- RiFF RAFF to Perform on Stage at a Private Venue in Palm Beach, Florida with Full Production, Sound, LED Walls, and Concert Style Arrangement



CAMPBELL, CA, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) announced today, that it has entered into an artist agreement with American based Neon-Icon, “RiFF RAFF” along with, DJ and Producer “DJ Whoo Kid”. The Company is building out the exclusive Fan Pass Channels for each artist as the Company prepares for its launch event. Together the two (2) artists have approximately two (2) MILLION fans and social followers, with RiFF RAFF’s following consisting of approximately 1.4 MILLION and DJ Whoo Kid at approximately 600,000.

“The Fan Pass event turns up the heat with the addition of our third (3rd) and fourth (4th) performing artists, RiFF RAFF and DJ Whoo Kid. When performing on stage, whether in person or virtually, it’s all about bringing the energy to life and from what we have seen in the past, this is going to be a great show. As we are only ten days to launch on July 24, 2020 there is still lots more to come, back to you soon with more updates,” stated Robert A. Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

Click Here for Video Messages from DJ Whoo Kid & Riff Raff

Riff Raff: https://bcove.video/2DHpuQt

DJ Whoo Kid: https://bcove.video/32dGU17

About RiFF RAFF:

Riff Raff is an American based rapper known for his eccentric beats and strong personality. The Houston-based hip-hop artist first came on the scene in 2009 as a contestant on one of MTV’s competitive reality TV series. In 2010, he was contacted by like-minded rapper Dirt Nasty, along with Andy Milonakis to record tracks together and by 2011, he signed to Soulja Boy’s label and production house. In 2012, RIFF RAFF signed with Diplo’s Mad Decent label and issued his “Birth of an Icon” mixtape. In the following years, RIFF has teamed up with notable personalities in the field to collaborate on song and album releases. In 2014, he went back to his solo career with the Mad Decent release of the “Neon Icon” album and in 2016, he released “Peach Panther” on his own label, “Neon Nation.” The album featured singles from Gucci Mane and Danny Brown and later that year, he released “Balloween,” which featured guest spots from Skepta, Quavo, and many others. RIFF is now anticipating the launch of his new album, “Vanilla Gorilla” with a release date of June 26th.

About DJ Whoo Kid:

DJ Whoo Kid is a hip-hop/rap artist, DJ, and Producer born in Brooklyn, New York and has become one of the most visible figures in the post-millennial East Coast hip-hop scene. He has been an exceptionally productive mixtape DJ since the late 90’s as well as a force behind 50 Cent’s early-2000’s mainstream infiltration as well as hosted various G-Unit Radio tapes. From then on, he has solidified his career as an interviewer, radio host, and program director. Additionally, he has been on world tours as a headliner and alongside high-profile individuals including 50 Cent and Waka Flocka Flame.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile-focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all-inclusive place where "Everything starts with Friendship"…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company's most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smartphone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist's fanbase to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology-related ventures.

