PATTISON Outdoor Exhibits National Campaign, “Unmask Fear” by Robert Young

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto-born storyteller and artist Robert Young has partnered with Canada’s leading Out-of-Home advertising company PATTISON Outdoor Advertising to unveil his latest “Unmask Fear” campaign featured in multiple provinces across Canada. The campaign, which launched on June 11th is set to run on Digital Billboards this summer until September 6th, 2020. The inspiration behind Young’s artwork comes in the wake of protests that have been taking place across the world as the calls for racial equality grow louder.



This is the second time Young and PATTISON Outdoor have collaborated, previously for the 2015 Pan Am / Parapan Am Games held in Toronto where PATTISON Outdoor donated advertising space on their 10’ x 20’ Digital Horizontal Posters and 14’ x 48’ Digital Superboards. Young’s latest large-scale Out-of-Home exhibit was developed to illustrate solidarity during unprecedented times and is currently featured in major Canadian cities including Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa and Vancouver.

“Robert is a gifted photographer and storyteller. I am pleased that we are able to reunite to showcase his creativity in our larger-than-life formats. When Robert shared his most recent photo – a self-portrait with the words on the mask, ‘Nothing to Fear but Fear itself’ – I was awestruck and knew that we had to share this dynamic and inspiring message across the country." Says Bob Leroux, VP/GM of National Sales at PATTISON Outdoor.



Robert Young comments below on his experience working with PATTISON Outdoor.



“I am a storyteller who is driven to deliver strategic communications which expand understanding. Collaborating with conscientious partners like PATTISON Outdoor, Canada's largest Out-of-home advertising company, ensures that the inspirational messages I create can reach the intended audience. In 2015, I had the pleasure of working with Bob Leroux and his remarkable team at PATTISON to present large, inspirational and welcoming displays of my signature series, YOUNG WORLD FACES to hundreds of thousands of commuters during the XVII Pan American Games. 2020 has been a year of unprecedented tragedy and tribulation locally, nationally and globally. These difficult challenges call for storytelling that delivers positive messaging intended to inspire right-action and provide the balance necessary for both change and healing. Thus, I am proud to be partnering with PATTISON, once again, in a new campaign for "Hope In A Time Of Pandemic And Inequality."

About Robert Young:



Robert Young is a multimedia storyteller with an unprecedented list of accomplishments behind and in front of the camera. He is highly experienced in the documentation, direction and presentation of strategic communications that serve the public interest. Through Young’s expertise in relatable content creation and communicative problem solving he endeavors to have a significant impact on the national and global conversation surrounding truth in storytelling and its effect on industry and community.



About PATTISON Outdoor Advertising:



PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group, is Canada’s largest Out-of Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards and posters to transit, digital, airports, residential, office, and street furniture. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto Ontario and includes over 25 sales offices across the country providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in nearly 200 markets coast to coast. PATTISON Outdoor Advertising is the exclusive supplier for advertising on the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) transit system.



