Coronavirus : African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 14 July 2020 9am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (610,807) deaths (13,456), and recoveries (305,861) by region:
Central (40,769 cases; 836 deaths; 22,973 recoveries): Burundi (269; 1; 207), Cameroon (15,173; 359; 11,928), CAR (4,321; 53; 1,208), Chad (880; 75; 792), Congo (2,222; 47; 615), DRC (8,075; 190; 3,620), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,026; 46; 3,475), Sao Tome & Principe (732; 14; 286)
Eastern (47,557; 1,251; 25,215): Comoros (317; 7; 296), Djibouti (4,977; 56; 4,729), Eritrea (232; 0; 107), Ethiopia (7,766; 128; 4,556), Kenya (10,294; 197; 2,946), Madagascar (5,080; 37; 2,494),
Mauritius (342; 10; 330), Rwanda (1,378; 4; 710), Seychelles (100; 0; 11), Somalia (3,072; 93; 1,343), South Sudan (2,145; 41; 1,135), Sudan (10,316; 657; 5,403), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,029; 0; 977)
Northern (126,312; 5,438; 55,740): Algeria (19,206; 1,011; 14,019), Egypt (83,001; 3,935; 24,975), Libya (1,512; 40; 367), Mauritania (5,355; 147; 2,363), Morocco (15,936; 255; 12,934), Tunisia (1,302; 50; 1,082)
Southern (297,816; 4,332; 142,017): Angola (525; 26; 118), Botswana (422; 1; 38), Eswatini (1,389; 20; 688), Lesotho (245; 3; 33), Malawi (2,430; 39; 747), Mozambique (1,219; 9; 369), Namibia (861; 1; 28), South Africa (287,796; 4,172; 138,241), Zambia (1,895; 42; 1,412), Zimbabwe (1,034; 19; 343)
Western (98,353; 1,599; 59,916): Benin (1,378; 26; 557), Burkina Faso (1,037; 53; 873), Cape Verde (1,722; 19; 772), Côte d'Ivoire (12,872; 84; 6,810), Gambia (64; 3; 34), Ghana (24,988; 139; 21,067), Guinea (6,141; 37; 4,862), Guinea-Bissau (1,902; 26; 903), Liberia (1,024; 51; 439), Mali (2,412; 121; 1,730), Niger (1,099; 68; 992), Nigeria (33,153; 744; 13,671), Senegal (8,198; 150; 5,514), Sierra Leone (1,642; 63; 1,175), Togo (721; 15; 517)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).