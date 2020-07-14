Global Rechargeable Batteries Market 2020: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2026 Forecasts

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rechargeable Batteries Industry

Description

A rechargeable battery is a type of battery which can be recharged time and again by putting its terminals on a DC current, after the battery power drainage. Rechargeable batteries provide multiple usages from its cell and a well long-term investment in terms of money spent for devices, which can be recharged. 

In 2017, the global Rechargeable Batteries market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Rechargeable Batteries status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Rechargeable Batteries development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Battery Technology (USA) 
Beckett Energy Systems (USA) 
BYD Company (China) 
Duracell (USA) 
EaglePicher Technologies (USA) 
Energizer Holdings (USA) 
E-One Moli Energy (Taiwan) 
Eveready Industries India (India) 
FDK (Japan) 
GPB International (Hong Kong) 
GS Yuasa (Japan) 
Highpower International (China) 
Jiangmen TWD Technology (China) 
Johnson Controls (Ireland) 
LG Chem (South Korea) 
Maxell Holdings (Japan) 
Panasonic (Japan) 
Saft Groupe (France) 
Samsung SDI (South Korea) 
Spectrum Brands (USA) 
VARTA Consumer Batteries (Germany) 
TCL Hyperpower Batteries (China) 
Tohoku Murata Manufacturing (Japan) 
Ultralife (USA)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Lithium-ion (LiOn) 
Nickel-Metal (NiMH) 
Nickel-Cadmium(NiCad) 
Others

Market segment by Application, split into 
Consumer Devices 
Automobiles 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Rechargeable Batteries status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Rechargeable Batteries development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Rechargeable Batteries Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 Lithium-ion (LiOn) 
1.4.3 Nickel-Metal (NiMH) 
1.4.4 Nickel-Cadmium(NiCad) 
1.4.5 Others 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Rechargeable Batteries Market Share by Application (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Consumer Devices 
1.5.3 Automobiles 
1.5.4 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Rechargeable Batteries Market Size 
2.2 Rechargeable Batteries Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Rechargeable Batteries Market Size by Regions (2013-2025) 
2.2.2 Rechargeable Batteries Market Share by Regions (2013-2018) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Battery Technology (USA) 
12.1.1 Battery Technology (USA) Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Rechargeable Batteries Introduction 
12.1.4 Battery Technology (USA) Revenue in Rechargeable Batteries Business (2013-2018) 
12.1.5 Battery Technology (USA) Recent Development 
12.2 Beckett Energy Systems (USA) 
12.2.1 Beckett Energy Systems (USA) Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Rechargeable Batteries Introduction 
12.2.4 Beckett Energy Systems (USA) Revenue in Rechargeable Batteries Business (2013-2018) 
12.2.5 Beckett Energy Systems (USA) Recent Development 
12.3 BYD Company (China) 
12.3.1 BYD Company (China) Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Rechargeable Batteries Introduction 
12.3.4 BYD Company (China) Revenue in Rechargeable Batteries Business (2013-2018) 
12.3.5 BYD Company (China) Recent Development 
12.4 Duracell (USA) 
12.4.1 Duracell (USA) Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Rechargeable Batteries Introduction 
12.4.4 Duracell (USA) Revenue in Rechargeable Batteries Business (2013-2018) 
12.4.5 Duracell (USA) Recent Development 
12.5 EaglePicher Technologies (USA) 
12.5.1 EaglePicher Technologies (USA) Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Rechargeable Batteries Introduction 
12.5.4 EaglePicher Technologies (USA) Revenue in Rechargeable Batteries Business (2013-2018) 
12.5.5 EaglePicher Technologies (USA) Recent Development 
12.6 Energizer Holdings (USA) 
12.6.1 Energizer Holdings (USA) Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Rechargeable Batteries Introduction 
12.6.4 Energizer Holdings (USA) Revenue in Rechargeable Batteries Business (2013-2018) 
12.6.5 Energizer Holdings (USA) Recent Development 
12.7 E-One Moli Energy (Taiwan) 
12.7.1 E-One Moli Energy (Taiwan) Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Rechargeable Batteries Introduction 
12.7.4 E-One Moli Energy (Taiwan) Revenue in Rechargeable Batteries Business (2013-2018) 
12.7.5 E-One Moli Energy (Taiwan) Recent Development 
12.8 Eveready Industries India (India) 
12.8.1 Eveready Industries India (India) Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Rechargeable Batteries Introduction 
12.8.4 Eveready Industries India (India) Revenue in Rechargeable Batteries Business (2013-2018) 
12.8.5 Eveready Industries India (India) Recent Development 
12.9 FDK (Japan) 
12.9.1 FDK (Japan) Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Rechargeable Batteries Introduction 
12.9.4 FDK (Japan) Revenue in Rechargeable Batteries Business (2013-2018) 
12.9.5 FDK (Japan) Recent Development 
12.10 GPB International (Hong Kong) 
12.10.1 GPB International (Hong Kong) Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Rechargeable Batteries Introduction 
12.10.4 GPB International (Hong Kong) Revenue in Rechargeable Batteries Business (2013-2018) 
12.10.5 GPB International (Hong Kong) Recent Development 
12.11 GS Yuasa (Japan) 
12.12 Highpower International (China) 
12.13 Jiangmen TWD Technology (China) 
12.14 Johnson Controls (Ireland) 
12.15 LG Chem (South Korea) 
12.16 Maxell Holdings (Japan) 
12.17 Panasonic (Japan) 
12.18 Saft Groupe (France) 
12.19 Samsung SDI (South Korea) 
12.20 Spectrum Brands (USA) 
12.21 VARTA Consumer Batteries (Germany) 
12.22 TCL Hyperpower Batteries (China) 
12.23 Tohoku Murata Manufacturing (Japan) 
12.24 Ultralife (USA)

