Westminster Barracks / Trafficking of Fentanyl, Possession of Cocaine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B103162

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Kayla Healy                            

STATION: Westminster                  

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020 at approximately 20:04 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 North near mile marker 41, Springfield

ACCUSED: Brittany Chandler                                              

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Robert Langmaid Sr.                                            

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Concord, VT

VIOLATION: Trafficking of Fentanyl, Possession of Cocaine

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 13, 2020 at approximately 8:04 PM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-91 Northbound near mile marker 41 in Springfield (Windsor County). 

During the course of the stop, consent to search the vehicle was obtained. The operator, Robert Langmaid Sr, 48, of E. Concord was found to be in possession of 352 milligrams (16 bags) of fentanyl. Langmaid and the passenger, Brittany Chandler, 33, of St. Johnsbury were both found to be in possession of 21.9 grams of crack cocaine. 

Langmaid and Chandler were arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police - Westminster barracks for processing. They were released on a citation to appear in court on August 25, 2020 at 8:00 AM to answer to the charges. 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   08/25/2020 at 0800 hours          

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: See attached

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Kayla Healy

Vermont State Police - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd. Putney, VT. 05346

(802) 722-4600 Ext. 541

 

