FTI Consulting Appoints Karen Briggs as EMEA Head of Forensic and Litigation Consulting

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Karen Briggs, who joins the firm as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Forensic and Litigation Consulting for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region.



Ms Briggs joins FTI Consulting from KPMG, where she held several senior leadership positions in the UK and globally, most recently as Head of Brexit (on the UK Executive Board) and UK Head of Financial Crime. Over her 30-year career, she has focused on leading complex global regulatory, forensic and financial crime assignments for financial institutions, other regulated entities and regulators. These have included large regulatory investigations involving evidence gathering and analysis, complex data and analytics, interviews, liaison with multiple regulators and criminal authorities and preparing and presenting formal reports to the court and regulators.

The addition of Ms Briggs further reinforces FTI Consulting’s leading position in complex forensic and investigative matters in key markets across EMEA. In the past year the firm has been named No. 1 for forensic accounting in Chambers and Partners Litigation Support guide, named as the Insurance Expert Witness firm of the year by Who’s Who Legal and ranked as the top two firms (together with Compass Lexecon) in the GAR 100 Expert Witness Power Index (2019).

“In EMEA, we continue to see fast-moving market conditions arising from technology, geopolitical developments and regulatory disruption,” said Kevin Hewitt , Chairman of the EMEA region at FTI Consulting. “We continue to invest in leading talent so we can be best positioned to advise our clients on their most complex regulatory and investigative matters. Karen’s in-depth knowledge and experience of working across a range of forensic and regulatory disciplines means she is the ideal leader for our EMEA Forensic and Litigation Consulting practice. Karen is a committed and natural leader, mentor and coach who enables people to perform at a high level, and I am delighted to welcome her to FTI Consulting.”

Ms Briggs will lead a multidisciplinary team of experts across EMEA, working closely with FTI Consulting’s global community of more than 1,000 forensic professionals to help clients navigate their most complex issues.

Commenting on Ms Briggs’ appointment, Paul Ficca , Global Segment Leader of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting, said, “The global reach of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment is a true differentiator for clients who require investigative, dispute and risk services. The EMEA region hosts some of the world’s leading financial centres, and maintaining a deep bench of local expertise is important. I look forward to working with Karen to continue the growth we have seen in our EMEA Forensic and Litigation Consulting practice.”

Ms Briggs added: “I am delighted to be joining FTI Consulting, as the firm’s depth and breadth of expertise shines through, along with the global reach and connectivity. I am excited to be working with a growing team to help clients navigate these challenging times and unlock further potential to build on the success to date.”

