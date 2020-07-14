Commemorative Tribute for Trump, Nation and Troops to Premiere
In early 2017, not more than three months following his inauguration, I saw him, actually there for press conferences, yet facing what was nothing less than intentional hostility almost every time,”OCALA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new, original song titled, "America Great Again" will be available for download and on popular streaming services, starting this Wednesday (July 15, 2020.) The tune presents lyrics about the country from when President Trump first announced his candidacy through encounters with media toward his ambitions to "keep America great", together with a call to preserve founding principles and values and honoring those who serve to protect the nation.
— Alicia Hein Cook
"In early 2017, not more than three months following his inauguration, I saw him, actually there for press conferences, yet facing what was nothing less than intentional hostility almost every time," said Alicia Hein Cook, author/composer of the original words and melody. "Both my brother and I grew up around media, our father being a newspaper executive. We agreed that he would find the environment nothing short of 'a war of words'." Her brother, Bill Hein, a former radio host who co-produced the song added, "It was far beyond the usual exchange, especially as observed with the previous administration. The befitting motto could be, 'contentious and unbalanced', to say the least."
Hein Cook showed the first two verses of the song to her brother in early 2018. He told her they were very good -- but she first stated there was something more needed -- and he agreed. Within a month, she returned to show him the final verse and chorus. Hein immediately arranged for production of a demo track. Following production, he was concerned with the length of the song for airplay, which concurred with Hein Cook's consideration as to the resulting tempo. However, the demo was furnished mostly privately to others, including Rep. Matt Gaetz, Gov. Ron DeSantis and handed direcyly to Donald Trump, Jr. by Hein, at a DeSantis rally in Orlando, attended by the siblings.
In January of this year, the brother/sister team began to put together the project of re-recording the song, with a full band in studio. That work was completed mid-June and the final mix will be available to the public imminently. "America Great Again Band" is rehearsing for live shows.
A percentage of the entire net revenue, is designated for donation to "America First Action, the only campaign authorized SuperPAC. For production photos, sample audio clip and more information, including where to purchase it, visit AmericaGreatAgainSong.com.
