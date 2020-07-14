Artificial Neural Network (ANN) Market to grow at 18% CAGR to reach US $325 million by 2025– Global Insights on Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investments Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

The increasing need to train huge volumes of data is boosting the Artificial Neural Network (ANN) Market growth. The North American region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is expected to keep its position throughout the forecast period 2018-2025

The "Artificial Neural Network (ANN) Market by Component (Platform and Services), Application (Signal Recognition, Data Mining, Image Recognition, and Others), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global artificial neural network (ANN) market size is anticipated to reach USD 325 million by 2025. In addition, it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period 2018-2025. The artificial neural network is basically about the speed of neural networks, enhanced processing power, and learning ability. Inspired by the biological nervous system of the human brain, artificial neural networks process information based on experiences and repeated commands or tasks.

The current and future artificial neural network (ANN) market advances are defined to state the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting aspects focus on the artificial neural network (ANN) of market opportunities during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing need to find patterns and get insights from unstructured data are driving the market growth. Besides, the increasing need to train huge volumes of data is also boosting the global artificial neural network (ANN) market growth.

However, the complexities associated with tracking the outcomes are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing demand for artificial neural network solutions in data analytics is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the artificial neural network (ANN) market in the upcoming years.

The report also highlights various aspects of the global artificial neural network (ANN) industry by analyzing the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the artificial neural network (ANN) market report covers different qualitative parts of the artificial neural network (ANN) industry in market drivers, key industry opportunities, and restraints. Furthermore, the report proposes a comprehensive valuation of the market competitiveness along with company profiling of residents as well as global vendors.

The artificial neural network (ANN) market has solid competition among the early established and new players. Also, to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players many industry players are aiming potential markets by forming collaboration and partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, and increasing their business presence.

In terms of the application, the market is segmented into signal recognition, data mining, image recognition, and others. the data mining segment accounted for the highest growth and it is projected to keep its position during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing need to generate insights from unstructured or raw data. On the contrary, the image recognition segment leads the market growth in 2019 and it is projected to hold its position during the forecast years.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth throughout the forecast period. The market growth in this region is mainly attributed to strict government regulations however During the forecast period, it is expected that the North American region will dominate the overall market. The dominance of this region is mainly attributed to the on-going research and developments on deep learning and neural networks by various industry players in this region.

The major players of the global artificial neural network (ANN) market are Qualcomm, Starmind International, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, GMDH, Alyuda, Oracle, and Ward Systems. Moreover, the other prospective players in the artificial neural network (ANN) market are Clarifai, Neurala, NeuralWare, Afiniti, and NeuroDimension.

The recognized companies are coming up with innovative and new artificial neural network (ANN) Platforms. The recognized companies are coming up with innovative and new artificial neural network platforms and solutions. The artificial neural network market comprises well established local as well as global players. In addition, the already recognized market players are coming up with new innovative services and solutions to stay competitive in the global market.

