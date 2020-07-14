Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE& CRIMINAL THREATENING/TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B302328

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Walker                              

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station                  

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/13/20 @ 2023 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ridge Road, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Mindy Landau-Fox                                              

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/13/20 at approximately 2023 hours Vermont State

Police were dispatched to a residence in Shaftsbury for a reported Conditions of

Release Violation. A resident at that location had returned home and found Mindy

Landau-Fox inside the residence.

Landau-Fox had been charged with, and arraigned earlier in the day (07/13/20 at

1230 hours), for domestic assault and neglect of an elderly adult, as well as

abuse/assault of elderly adult. Subsequent to that arraignment, Landau-Fox was

issued Court ordered Conditions of Release to not go back to the residence where

the alleged abuse and assault had occurred. Landau-Fox had to be physically

removed from the residence by Troopers. During this process, Landau-Fox

threatened to murder one of the residents.

Landau-Fox was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury to

be processed. Landau-Fox was later released with Court Ordered Conditions of

Release, to include that she appear in Bennington Criminal Court on 07/14/20 at

1230 hours to answer to the charges of Violation of Conditions of Release and

Criminal Threatening.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/14/20            

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - No LOCATION:      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr Justin Walker

Vermont State Police 'B' Troop

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

