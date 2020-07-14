SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE& CRIMINAL THREATENING/TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B302328

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/13/20 @ 2023 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ridge Road, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Mindy Landau-Fox

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/13/20 at approximately 2023 hours Vermont State

Police were dispatched to a residence in Shaftsbury for a reported Conditions of

Release Violation. A resident at that location had returned home and found Mindy

Landau-Fox inside the residence.

Landau-Fox had been charged with, and arraigned earlier in the day (07/13/20 at

1230 hours), for domestic assault and neglect of an elderly adult, as well as

abuse/assault of elderly adult. Subsequent to that arraignment, Landau-Fox was

issued Court ordered Conditions of Release to not go back to the residence where

the alleged abuse and assault had occurred. Landau-Fox had to be physically

removed from the residence by Troopers. During this process, Landau-Fox

threatened to murder one of the residents.

Landau-Fox was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury to

be processed. Landau-Fox was later released with Court Ordered Conditions of

Release, to include that she appear in Bennington Criminal Court on 07/14/20 at

1230 hours to answer to the charges of Violation of Conditions of Release and

Criminal Threatening.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/14/20

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - No LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.