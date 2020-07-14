SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE& CRIMINAL THREATENING/TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY
CASE#: 20B302328
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/13/20 @ 2023 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ridge Road, Shaftsbury
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Mindy Landau-Fox
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/13/20 at approximately 2023 hours Vermont State
Police were dispatched to a residence in Shaftsbury for a reported Conditions of
Release Violation. A resident at that location had returned home and found Mindy
Landau-Fox inside the residence.
Landau-Fox had been charged with, and arraigned earlier in the day (07/13/20 at
1230 hours), for domestic assault and neglect of an elderly adult, as well as
abuse/assault of elderly adult. Subsequent to that arraignment, Landau-Fox was
issued Court ordered Conditions of Release to not go back to the residence where
the alleged abuse and assault had occurred. Landau-Fox had to be physically
removed from the residence by Troopers. During this process, Landau-Fox
threatened to murder one of the residents.
Landau-Fox was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury to
be processed. Landau-Fox was later released with Court Ordered Conditions of
Release, to include that she appear in Bennington Criminal Court on 07/14/20 at
1230 hours to answer to the charges of Violation of Conditions of Release and
Criminal Threatening.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/14/20
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - No LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
