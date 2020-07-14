Network Management Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Network Management -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Description

This report studies the global Network Management market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Network Management market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The network management market ecosystem encompasses industry players offering software, solutions and products, equipment vendors, third-party application vendors and system integrators.

The market is segmented into Small and Medium sized Businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises on the basis of end-users.

In 2017, the global Network Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Alcatel-Lucent

Cisco Systems

International Busniess Machines

Netscout System

Solarwinds Worldwide

BMC Software

Compuware

Hewlett-Packard Development

Juniper Networks

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network traffic management

Network equipment management

Network configuration management

Network security management

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical Authorities

Education Authorities

Retail

Manufacturing

IT

Energy

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Network Management in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Network Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Network Management

1.1 Network Management Market Overview

1.1.1 Network Management Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Network Management Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Network Management Market by Type

1.3.1 Network traffic management

1.3.2 Network equipment management

1.3.3 Network configuration management

1.3.4 Network security management

1.4 Network Management Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Medical Authorities

1.4.2 Education Authorities

1.4.3 Retail

1.4.4 Manufacturing

1.4.5 IT

1.4.6 Energy

1.4.7 Other

2 Global Network Management Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Network Management Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Alcatel-Lucent

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Network Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Cisco Systems

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Network Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 International Busniess Machines

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Network Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Netscout System

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Network Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Solarwinds Worldwide

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Network Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 BMC Software

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Network Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Compuware

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Network Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Hewlett-Packard Development

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Network Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Juniper Networks

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Network Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Network Management Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Network Management Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Network Management Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Network Management in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Network Management

Continued...

