Network Management Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Management Industry
Description
This report studies the global Network Management market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Network Management market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
The network management market ecosystem encompasses industry players offering software, solutions and products, equipment vendors, third-party application vendors and system integrators.
The market is segmented into Small and Medium sized Businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises on the basis of end-users.
In 2017, the global Network Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Alcatel-Lucent
Cisco Systems
International Busniess Machines
Netscout System
Solarwinds Worldwide
BMC Software
Compuware
Hewlett-Packard Development
Juniper Networks
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Network traffic management
Network equipment management
Network configuration management
Network security management
Market segment by Application, split into
Medical Authorities
Education Authorities
Retail
Manufacturing
IT
Energy
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Network Management in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Network Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Network Management
1.1 Network Management Market Overview
1.1.1 Network Management Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Network Management Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Network Management Market by Type
1.3.1 Network traffic management
1.3.2 Network equipment management
1.3.3 Network configuration management
1.3.4 Network security management
1.4 Network Management Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Medical Authorities
1.4.2 Education Authorities
1.4.3 Retail
1.4.4 Manufacturing
1.4.5 IT
1.4.6 Energy
1.4.7 Other
2 Global Network Management Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Network Management Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Alcatel-Lucent
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Network Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Cisco Systems
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Network Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 International Busniess Machines
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Network Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Netscout System
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Network Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Solarwinds Worldwide
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Network Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 BMC Software
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Network Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Compuware
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Network Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Hewlett-Packard Development
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Network Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Juniper Networks
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Network Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
4 Global Network Management Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Network Management Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Network Management Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Network Management in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Network Management
Continued...
