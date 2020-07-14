Royalton Barracks/Domestic Assault in presence of a child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B202172

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07/11/2020 at approx. 2011 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rochester, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault - in presence of a child

ACCUSED: Jason Shaw

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, troopers responded to a reported family fight at an address on VT route 100 in Rochester, VT.

Upon investigation, troopers determined that Jason Shaw had struck a family member several times and caused the family member to fear serious bodily harm. Shaw also committed the act against the family member in the presence of a child.

Shaw was taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks. He was subsequently released on conditions and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 07/14/2020 at 1230 hours to answer for the charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/14/2020 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.