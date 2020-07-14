Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Game Show Ad—Uses Humor to Deliver Message to CD 7

The Collis for Congress campaign released its second television ad using humor to deliver the message to CD 7.

HUTCHINSON, MN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Collis for Congress campaign released its second television ad.

“Today, we are launching our 2nd wave of Television ads which will air district-wide on cable and satellite TV as well as running in the Fargo TV broadcast Market. Using humor in this ad we define the difference between a successful Doctor, Businessman/Entrepreneur, and a career politician/lobbyist. Our financial resources are allowing our campaign to fully utilize every channel of communication possible (TV, Radio, Direct Mail, Social Media, etc.) to communicate with Primary voters about the important issues in this race. At the same time, we are laying the groundwork necessary to defeat Collin Peterson in November,” said Dwight Tostenson, Collis Campaign Manager.

Dr. Noel Collis is a lifelong Minnesota resident, a practicing physician for over 30 years, an entrepreneur and business owner who is running to unseat Congressman Collin Peterson, a 30-year Democrat incumbent.

