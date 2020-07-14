Leap Orbit, healtheConnect Alaska Partner on Digital Consent Management to Enable Behavioral Health Data Exchange
Leap Orbit, a provider of strategic interoperability solutions, announced a partnership with Alaska’s statewide health information exchange (HIE), healtheConnect Alaska, to improve care coordination among medical and behavioral health providers. Together, the parties have implemented an innovative, streamlined electronic consent process enabling a patient’s entire care team to access her/his complete medical history through the HIE, including substance use disorder (SUD), mental health, and other sensitive health information.
Leap Orbit’s Consentric Broker, the only fully extensible, cloud-based digital consent management solution built on HL7’s Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) specification, is being made widely available to the healtheConnect Alaska network via integrations with its healtheHUB web portal and master patient index. As a result, clinicians across Alaska can obtain consent quickly and easily during any patient encounter. To support patient privacy, patients may also select one of several opt-out options.
“Alongside our other technology partners, Leap Orbit provided a critical piece of the puzzle in our ambitious strategy to improve transitions of care for Alaskans by allowing both medical and behavioral health providers to access patient data across the continuum,” said Laura Young, Executive Director of healtheConnect Alaska. “Consentric Broker provides a simple consent tool that complies with HIPAA and 42 CFR Part 2, merges seamlessly with existing workflows, and allows us to extend our HIE services to our behavioral health community at a time of great need.”
Consentric Broker offers a configurable, standards-based, and integration-ready consent solution specifically designed to address Part 2 and its granular consent requirements. Recent years have seen growing momentum to align Part 2 more closely with HIPAA, beginning with SAMHSA’s 2017 Final Rule and culminating with The CARES Act of 2020. Given this rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, Consentric Broker offers flexibility for organizations managing SUD patient records, meeting them where they are today and positioning them for the future. This flexibility also supports other data exchange scenarios requiring affirmative consent, including clinical research, benefits determination, individual access, disclosures to designated third parties, and public health priorities.
“COVID-19 has been at the top of everyone’s priority list through the first half of this year. However, in parallel, we’re seeing meaningful increases in drug overdose deaths, arising from widespread economic uncertainty, social isolation, and restricted access to SUD treatment services” said David Finney, co-founder and partner of Leap Orbit. “We’re proud to be working with healtheConnect Alaska to support their vital work to address this secondary wave of mental health and SUD-related morbidity and mortality.”
Since Leap Orbit’s founding in 2016, the company has established itself as a leader in delivering innovative technology solutions to combat the opioid epidemic. Existing products include RxGov, a full-featured prescription drug monitoring platform acquired and now marketed by NIC (Nasdaq:EGOV), and an open-source overdose fatality review workflow solution initially developed for the State of Maryland. With healtheConnect Alaska’s launch of Consentric Broker, the company has added another market-tested product to its growing portfolio.
About Leap Orbit
At Leap Orbit, we have big dreams. But we also understand that the path to achieving them is lined with opportunities to learn and grow. Healthcare institutions are being asked to use technology in new and ever more complex ways to transform the way care is delivered and paid for. Leap Orbit engages trend-setters and policymakers at the federal and state levels to shape the technology that drives the industry. We understand how to bring large-scale initiatives to market in dynamic, multi-stakeholder environments to build and deliver products that change the way healthcare is delivered. For more information, visit www.leaporbit.com
About healtheConnect Alaska
We have one goal in mind – to improve the health and welfare of the Alaska community through the secure sharing of health information. healtheConnect Alaska belongs to every Alaskan and the entire healthcare community from Ketchikan to Kivalina. We are an unbiased, non-profit organization, entrusted by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services to implement services and technologies to ensure every Alaskan gets the right care at the right time, and their care providers have the right information for the best possible outcomes. For more information, visit www.healtheconnectak.org
