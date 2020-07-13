2020-07-13 14:00:13.167 Jefferson City Man Wins $100,000 Top Scratchers Prize

2020-07-13 14:00:13.167

Jefferson City resident Robert Houston played the Missouri Lottery’s recently released “Break the Bank” Scratchers game and revealed a $100,000 top prize. Houston purchased his ticket at Bee Line Snack Shop, 2205 Southridge Drive, in Jefferson City.

Houston won one of the game’s six top prizes. More than $17.4 million in prizes are still unclaimed on the “Break the Bank” ticket, including four more $100,000 top prizes.

In the most recent fiscal year, more than $4.5 million went to education programs in Cole County based on Lottery sales. Additionally, players in Cole County won more than $13.2 million in prizes, and retailers received $1.2 million in incentives during the same period.