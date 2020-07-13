Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,158 in the last 365 days.

2020-07-13 14:00:13.167 Jefferson City Man Wins $100,000 Top Scratchers Prize

2020-07-13 14:00:13.167

Story Photo

Jefferson City resident Robert Houston played the Missouri Lottery’s recently released “Break the Bank” Scratchers game and revealed a $100,000 top prize. Houston purchased his ticket at Bee Line Snack Shop, 2205 Southridge Drive, in Jefferson City.

Houston won one of the game’s six top prizes. More than $17.4 million in prizes are still unclaimed on the “Break the Bank” ticket, including four more $100,000 top prizes.

In the most recent fiscal year, more than $4.5 million went to education programs in Cole County based on Lottery sales. Additionally, players in Cole County won more than $13.2 million in prizes, and retailers received $1.2 million in incentives during the same period.

You just read:

2020-07-13 14:00:13.167 Jefferson City Man Wins $100,000 Top Scratchers Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.