Rory Gardner Named President of Pacific Urban Residential

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20 year multifamily veteran, Rory Gardner, has been named President of Pacific Urban Residential (‘PUR’), effective July 1, 2020, announced firm co-founder Al Pace.

Rory Gardner joined PUR in 1999, starting his career as an Analyst. Rising through the ranks, Rory contributed to PUR’s growth and expansion. Mr. Gardner has held roles as Southern California Partner, Enterprise Partner, Chief Investment Officer and most recently, Chief Operating Officer of the firm.

“Rory is one Pacific’s success stories. Like many on our team, I am proud to note Rory is both home-grown and long-tenured, taking on multiple responsibilities, each time succeeding at a new challenge. It is no secret PUR’s culture is highly driven. We are a performance-focused firm. To that end, Rory has excelled in developing key talent and driving performance, never losing sight of our fiduciary responsibilities and accountability to our highly valued strategic partners. As we continue our strong trajectory of growth, Rory, the PUR partners and I will work closely with one another to align and grow our multifamily investment efforts with similarly minded strategic partners,” states PUR co-founder and Vice-Chairman Al Pace.

Rory Gardner noted “Pacific is comprised of a team of talented individuals committed to excellent service for our residents and strong performance for our shareholders. I look forward to working with my colleagues and our Board to continue growing Pacific as to both markets and strategies.”

Pacific Urban Residential is one of the most active multifamily investors in the US. The firm has proven adept at identifying and deploying multifamily strategies, including pioneering institutional investment into the vintage multifamily space. Founded in 1998 PUR is exclusively focused on multifamily strategies, investing significant PUR partner capital alongside institutional strategic partners. Today, PUR owns and manages 11,000 apartment homes valued at $4.5 billion. Since 1998, the firm has invested in excess of $7B in multifamily communities. The firm is headquartered in Palo Alto, with offices in Los Angeles, Irvine, Seattle and Manhattan. The firm is currently in the process of entering into the Boston and Washington DC markets.

For further information please contact:

Alfred Pace
Vice-Chairman & CEO
650-856-9800 | apace@purapts.com

Rory Gardner
President
310-474-0514 | rgardner@purapts.com

Media Contact: Christine Briones
Office: 650.842.2390
Email: cbriones@purapts.com

