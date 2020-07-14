There is No Racism in Islam, But it is Prevalent Within our Muslim Communities, and ILIA is Looking for Change
LAUREL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no racism in Islam, but it is unfortunately still rampant among Muslim communities. Sunday, ILIA proudly held its second session of the newly launched series, "Following their Lead: Black Muslim Leaders." ILIA was delighted with the presence of Imam Hassan Amin, Founder and Executive Director of Muslim Social Services Agency, who led the discussion. In these current times of distress, it is imperative for Muslims to come together as a community and discuss how change can be made.
The discussion was centered around the theme of unity. Imam Hassan began with a reminder from the Quran, "And hold firmly to the rope of Allah together and do not become divided. And remember the favor of Allah upon you- when you were enemies, and he brought your hearts together and you became, by his favor, brothers." (Surat Ali Imran 3:103)
It is clear-cut in Islam that no man is better than one by their appearance or wealth, but only by their deeds and taqwa. In Islam if one is to see another committing an act of wrongdoing they should, change it with their hand, if not possible than with their tongue, and if not possible then they should acknowledge in their heart. This is a responsibility of a Muslim. If they see or experience racism, be it from a stranger or even from their own family members, they must act up and advocate for anti-racism. ILIA strongly stands with this and has implemented their own advocacy and public policy program.
It is written in the Holy Quran that Muslims are one Ummah, one nation, one brotherhood. The Muslim ummah should not divide amongs themselves based on the colors of thier skin, rather they should come closer together as a community. They must hold onto their identities as Muslims, and stick side by side. As Imam Hassan advised, "Don't bite your tongue, and carry yourself strong."
ILIA understands and recognizes that a lot of work needs to be done within the Muslim community, however it is not impossible. ILIA hopes programs such as this, along with experiences created for students in the Advocacy and Public Policy Leadership (APPL) program to get hands on experience advocating for their community, will invoke a change starting from the individual. One participant, listening in from Australia had remarked, "Thank you so much for hosting this session, there hasn't been any talks like this held here. I'm really grateful to listen to this important conversation." ILIA has strong hopes and highly believes that one day Muslims will overcome ignorance and racism among themselves and within their communities.
For more information about ILIA and its programs, visit www.islamicleadership.org.
Sumaya Abdel-Motagaly
