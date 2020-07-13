July/August meetings to address northwest Wyoming highway projects; online meeting launches today

A series of annual public meetings is scheduled in July and August to address future highway improvement projects in northwest Wyoming, and a self-guided online meeting to allow citizens to provide input launches today, July 13.

A key part of the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) process involves annual meetings with public officials and other individuals who play key transportation partnership roles in Wyoming, said Wyoming Department of Transportation District Engineer Pete Hallsten, P.E., of Basin.

"These meetings provide an opportunity for local officials and citizens to provide input into WYDOT's planning process and to maintain and improve our excellent partnerships with counties, and cities and towns," Hallsten said. "The STIP is a 6-year program approved by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and their schedules, and it is continually updated."

The self-guided online meeting can be accessed at www.wydotSTIPmeeting.com where citizens can learn more about the STIP and other transportation improvements. The online meeting also offers an opportunity to provide feedback, pose questions or express concerns. The online meeting is available until Aug. 21.

Public involvement is a crucial component of WYDOT’s mission to provide a safe, high-quality and efficient transportation system.

WYDOT has planned in-person public meetings in July and August, as part of regular county commission meetings, to receive input and answer questions:

11 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 -- Fremont County -- Fremont County Courthouse, County Commission Chambers, 450 North 2nd Street, Lander.

3 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 -- Hot Springs County -- Hot Springs County Government Annex Building, County Commission Chambers, 117 North 4th Street, Thermopolis.

10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 -- Big Horn County -- Big Horn County Courthouse, County Commission Chambers, 420 C Street, Basin.

1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 -- Washakie County -- Washakie County Fairgrounds, 501 15 Mile Road, Worland.

10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 – Park County -- Park County Courthouse, County Commission Chambers, 1002 Sheridan Avenue, Cody.

The STIP is a prioritized construction plan for the 1,326 miles of highway in northwest Wyoming. Projects enter the STIP process based on a complex long range planning and needs analysis process, along with public input on known development issues that impact highway capacity.

MEDIA: For questions about this news release, contact WYDOT District 5 public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 856-1341.