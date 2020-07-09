2020-07-09 16:09:45.593 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in St. Louis

2020-07-09 16:09:45.593

Donna Fondren of St. Louis recently won a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Jumbo Bucks” Scratchers game. Fondren purchased the winning ticket at New Halls Ferry Pit Stop, 12785 New Halls Ferry Road, in Florissant.

“Jumbo Bucks” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $8.6 million in remaining prizes, including two additional top prizes of $100,000.

Last fiscal year, players in St. Louis County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $168.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $16.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $32.3 million went to education programs in the county.