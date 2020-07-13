2020-07-13 13:49:34.033 $50,000 Top Scratchers Prize Sold in St. Charles

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Missouri Lottery retailer 7-Eleven, 6680 Mexico Road in St. Charles, recently sold a Scratchers ticket that revealed a $50,000 top prize. The winning “Treasure Hunt” ticket was purchased by St. Peters resident Pamela Davis.

Davis’ win adds to the prizes paid to players in St. Charles County, who won more than $47.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes last fiscal year. Retailers in the county received more than $4.9 million in incentives and commissions, and an additional $9.2 million went to educational programs in St. Charles County.

