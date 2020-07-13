» News » 2020 » Jefferson Landing State Historic Site hosts Spirit...

Jefferson Landing State Historic Site hosts Spiritual Strings concert July 25

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 13, 2020 – Jefferson Landing State Historic Site continues its 2020 Backyard Concert Series at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 25, with Spiritual Strings, an evening of good music with a toe-tapping beat and a mix of blue grass and gospel.

This is a bring-your-own-chair event. Gather your family, lawn chairs and a picnic dinner to join us on the Lohman Building lawn for this 7 p.m. concert. In case of rain, the concert will be cancelled.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged in public settings where social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

The Lohman Building is located in the Jefferson Landing State Historic Site, 100 Jefferson St., Jefferson City. For more information about the concert series or about other events at the museum or the Jefferson Landing State Historic Site, contact the museum at 573-522-6949.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

