Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,120 in the last 365 days.

Bouclair releases collection of locally designed masks to give back to their Canadian community 

The Canadian home decor company looks to support in the effort to keep their community safe and help local charitable organizations, Marie-Vincent Foundation and Youth Without Shelter

/EIN News/ -- POINTE-CLAIRE, Quebec, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bouclair recently launched a collection of locally designed non-surgical masks available for purchase in 31 store locations across Canada and online. The collection consists of over 20 colourful original patterns and memorable Canadian expressions created by the company’s in-house team of designers at their head office located in Montreal, Quebec.  

The decision to launch these adjustable and reusable non-surgical masks was made in an effort to support the Canadian community in keeping themselves and their family and friends safe. It comes at a perfect time, especially amidst strong recommendations in some provinces that masks should be worn in all indoor spaces outside the home, crowded areas and public transit.  

The company also announced that profits from the sale of the masks will go to support local Canadian charitable organizations in need, Marie-Vincent Foundation and Youth Without Shelter. These foundations support children and adolescents facing struggles in their lives by providing services and safe refuge in times of greatest need.  

All face mask styles are made of 100% polyester (front) and 100% cotton (back). They are adjustable, reusable, washable, non-surgical with the possibility to add a carbon filter to increase protection. The design was made with comfort, safety and fun in mind. Each style allows for an individual to crack a smile and show off their style while continuing the effort to stay safe. 

About Bouclair: 
Bouclair is a Montreal-based national home decor retail chain proud to help Canadians decorate their homes with the latest styles at affordable prices. Its team of in-house designers is constantly developing collections of stylish furnishings and home accents, offering them for sale exclusively in their stores or online. 

Details: https://www.bouclair.com/en/masks

Contact us:
Information, interviews and visual requests
Cesar Morales
Marketing Operations Manager
Bouclair
Alston Investments Inc.
pr@bouclair.com
(438) 227-5214 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20f2ff0a-e789-4f9c-b8bb-3cff81fcf1f7

Primary Logo

Bouclair releases collection of locally designed masks to give back to their Canadian community

The Canadian home decor company looks to support in the effort to keep their community safe and help local charitable organisations, Marie-Vincent Foundation and Youth Without Shelter.

You just read:

Bouclair releases collection of locally designed masks to give back to their Canadian community 

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.