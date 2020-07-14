MEDIA ADVISORY GARDEN CITY CAMPAIGN FOR GRADE-LEVEL READING GLR WEEK 2020
RELEASE OF GARDEN CITY READING STUDYGARDEN CITY, KANSAS, USA, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: As part of a national series of events and webinars across the country, a media event will be held to release a new independent study of the Garden City Reading Roadmap programs. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required for all participants and attendees along with adherence to social distancing guidelines.
WHERE: Garden City School District Office, 1205 Fleming St, Garden City, KS 67846 - Event will be live-streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/readingroadmap
WHEN: Wednesday, July 15th, 10 a.m. CST
WHO: Garden City Superintendent Steve Karlin, district leadership team members, Language & Literacy Coordinator Monica Diaz and Reading Roadmap Coordinators as well as representatives from the Reading Roadmap.
WHY: With COVID-19 causing school closures and reductions in instructional hours, students face a learning gap that must be addressed or a generation could be impacted forever. Educators and policymakers can develop ways now to support students remotely, but also identify strategies to close the early literacy gap when school resumes. The release of a new research study of Garden City Schools provides insight for how to help accelerate student reading proficiency in the days ahead.
