Flagstone Foods LLC, of Robersonville, NC, is recalling its 16-ounce packages ofWegmans Pecan Blend Trail Mix because they may contain undeclared almonds and walnuts. The product comes in a 16-ounce, plastic stand-up resealable package, marked with UPC Code 0-77890-31040-3 and lot code #05M04300 on the bottom right-hand side of the package with a Best By JAN 29 2021. People who are allergic to almonds or walnuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

The recalled Wegmans Pecan Blend packages were distributed to retail stores in Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Flagstone Foods is initiating the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution to protect public health.

The recall was initiated after a customer notified the firm that the product contained almonds and walnuts that are not listed in the ingredient statement on the packaging.

Consumers who have purchased 16-ounce packages of Wegmans Pecan Blend Trail Mix with the above lot code and expiration date are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-612-222-3857 Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm CST.