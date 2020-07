Cowen Partners Announces 2020 Winners of HealthTech

Cowen Partners Recognizes the Top HealthTech Companies of 2020 - Cowen Partners | Executive Search + Consulting

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cowen Partners , a national executive search ad consulting firm, announced today the winners of its 2020 Best-of Awards Program for technology-based healthcare solution companies.The goal of today’s “best of” guide is to provide an industry breakdown of the best HealthTech companies by category who are revolutionizing the field.What is HealthTech and Why Does It Matter to All of Us?HealthTech, or digital health, uses technology (databases, applications, mobiles, wearables) to improve the delivery, payment, and/or consumption of care, with the ability to increase the development and commercialization of medicinal products.Below is a list of select winners from Cowen Partners 2020 Best-of Awards. A complete list of winners can be found here. WEBSITE LINK Electronic Health RecordsThe Best Healthcare Records Platforms of 2020 Include:Best of Electronic Health Records: CareCloudBest of Electronic Health Records: PhreesiaBest of Electronic Health Records :Clarify Health SolutionsBest of Electronic Health Records: MyHealth RecordFitness AppsThe Best Fitness Apps of 2020 Include:Best of Fitness Apps: NoomBest of Fitness Apps: AduroBest of Fitness Apps: StravaBest of Fitness Apps: AaptivRemote MonitoringThe Best Remote Monitoring Platforms of 2020 Include:Best of Remote Monitoring: Health Recovery SolutionsBest of Remote Monitoring: Skynet Healthcare TechnologiesBest of Remote Monitoring: Medically HomeBest of Remote Monitoring: Secure MedicalNutritionThe Best Nutrition Companies of 2020 Include:Best of Nutrition: Double WoodBest of Nutrition: OllyBest of Nutrition: Amy Myers MDBest of Nutrition: On Target HealthBest of Nutrition: Seeking HealthGenomicsThe Best of Genomics in 2020 Include:Best of Genomics: Gateway GenomicsBest of Genomics: 10x GenomicsBest of Genomics: Nebula GenomicsBest of Genomics: Genome MedicalCommunity HealthThe Best Population Health Platforms of 2020 Include:Best of Community Health: Scientist.comBest of Community Health: Health UnionBest of Community Health: Flatiron HealthBest of Community Health: K4 ConnectTelehealthThe Best Telehealth Platforms of 2020 Include:Best of Telehealth: First Stop HealthBest of Telehealth: Lemonaid HealthBest of Telehealth: TeledocBest of Telehealth: AnthemBest of Telehealth: ZocDocMarketingThe Best Healthcare Marketing Platforms of 2020 Include:Best of Marketing: Patient PopBest of Marketing: Crystal Clear Digital MarketingBest of Marketing: Einstein MedicalBest of Marketing: PractisInsurance and PaymentsThe Best Insurance and Payment Platforms of 2020 Include:Best of Insurance and Payments: Centauri Health SolutionsBest of Insurance and Payments: AliviBest of Insurance and Payments: Healthcare.comBest of Insurance and Payments: Eden HealthPatient EngagementThe Best Patient Engagement Platforms of 2020 Include:Best of Patient Engagement: NovuHealthBest of Patient Engagement: CheckedUpBest of Patient Engagement: WelltokBest of Patient Engagement: SonicBoomDisclosure: While the company’s products and solutions listed above represent the best offerings in their respective categories, Cowen Partners is not affiliated and makes no guarantees.About Cowen PartnersCowen Partners is a national Executive Search and consulting firm. Our clients are both small and large, publicly traded, pre-IPO, private, and non-profit organizations. With our proven processes and guaranteed results, we have successfully placed hundreds of candidates in industries including technology, software, healthcare, financial services, sales, and finance.