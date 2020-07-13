Cowen Partners Announces 2020 Winners of HealthTech
What is HealthTech and Why Does It Matter to All of Us?
HealthTech, or digital health, uses technology (databases, applications, mobiles, wearables) to improve the delivery, payment, and/or consumption of care, with the ability to increase the development and commercialization of medicinal products.
Electronic Health Records
The Best Healthcare Records Platforms of 2020 Include:
Best of Electronic Health Records: CareCloud
Best of Electronic Health Records: Phreesia
Best of Electronic Health Records :Clarify Health Solutions
Best of Electronic Health Records: MyHealth Record
Fitness Apps
The Best Fitness Apps of 2020 Include:
Best of Fitness Apps: Noom
Best of Fitness Apps: Aduro
Best of Fitness Apps: Strava
Best of Fitness Apps: Aaptiv
Remote Monitoring
The Best Remote Monitoring Platforms of 2020 Include:
Best of Remote Monitoring: Health Recovery Solutions
Best of Remote Monitoring: Skynet Healthcare Technologies
Best of Remote Monitoring: Medically Home
Best of Remote Monitoring: Secure Medical
Nutrition
The Best Nutrition Companies of 2020 Include:
Best of Nutrition: Double Wood
Best of Nutrition: Olly
Best of Nutrition: Amy Myers MD
Best of Nutrition: On Target Health
Best of Nutrition: Seeking Health
Genomics
The Best of Genomics in 2020 Include:
Best of Genomics: Gateway Genomics
Best of Genomics: 10x Genomics
Best of Genomics: Nebula Genomics
Best of Genomics: Genome Medical
Community Health
The Best Population Health Platforms of 2020 Include:
Best of Community Health: Scientist.com
Best of Community Health: Health Union
Best of Community Health: Flatiron Health
Best of Community Health: K4 Connect
Telehealth
The Best Telehealth Platforms of 2020 Include:
Best of Telehealth: First Stop Health
Best of Telehealth: Lemonaid Health
Best of Telehealth: Teledoc
Best of Telehealth: Anthem
Best of Telehealth: ZocDoc
Marketing
The Best Healthcare Marketing Platforms of 2020 Include:
Best of Marketing: Patient Pop
Best of Marketing: Crystal Clear Digital Marketing
Best of Marketing: Einstein Medical
Best of Marketing: Practis
Insurance and Payments
The Best Insurance and Payment Platforms of 2020 Include:
Best of Insurance and Payments: Centauri Health Solutions
Best of Insurance and Payments: Alivi
Best of Insurance and Payments: Healthcare.com
Best of Insurance and Payments: Eden Health
Patient Engagement
The Best Patient Engagement Platforms of 2020 Include:
Best of Patient Engagement: NovuHealth
Best of Patient Engagement: CheckedUp
Best of Patient Engagement: Welltok
Best of Patient Engagement: SonicBoom
Disclosure: While the company’s products and solutions listed above represent the best offerings in their respective categories, Cowen Partners is not affiliated and makes no guarantees.
