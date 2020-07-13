Caldwell County Clerk of Court Estates Division is Closed for COVID-19 Testing and Cleaning

The Caldwell County Clerk of Superior Court's Estates Division will be closed Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 17 as a precautionary measure so employees can be tested for COVID-19 and so the office can be sanitized. The office will reopen Monday, July 20.

“The courthouse remains open for business at this time,” said Caldwell County Clerk of Superior Court Angela Kidd. “All recommendations and guidelines provided by the Caldwell County Health Department and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are being followed to protect the public and staff. We regret any inconvenience this may cause and we appreciate the public's understanding and cooperation.”

If you must visit a courthouse, please remember the following:

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter.

Masks or face coverings are encouraged, and in some locations may be required.

Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within 5 days of the due date.

You may be able to handle your ticket or citation through our online services. You can also sign up there for text and email reminders about your court date.

For more information regarding court operations during the pandemic, visit NCcourts.gov/covid-19.

