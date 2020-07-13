Sanford Health offers $5,000 scholarship to Veterans or Military

July 10, 2020

Sanford Health is accepting applications for four $5,000 scholarships awarded annually to veterans, Guard/Reserve members or active duty military service members who have demonstrated leadership and commitment in their community.

The Sanford Health Military and Veteran Scholarship honors those who have furthered their own progress and enriched the lives of others, especially in service, academics and community involvement.

Interested students should apply online. Applications are due Aug. 31.

Applicants must be a veteran, Guard/Reserve or active duty military service member and a full-time student pursing a bachelor’s, graduate or professional degree from an accredited U.S.-based institution of higher education. They must also have at least one full year of education remaining.

The scholarship is administered by the Sanford Health Department of Veterans and Military Services and was created in 2018 as part of the health system’s efforts to serve veterans and military personnel through patient care, employment opportunities and community outreach.

Sanford Health also is participating in the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, or ESGR, program. Kelby Krabbenhoft, Sanford Health president and CEO, signed a statement pledging to support the military services of employees and advocate for employee participation in the military.

Veterans Clubs opened in Sanford Health medical centers in Fargo and Sioux Falls in 2018. In addition to providing a space to relax or talk with fellow veterans, the club serves beverages and provides guest computer access. A lounge area houses a game table and TV. The clubs build on other Sanford Health efforts, including optional veteran designation on employee badges.

“Veterans have a unique bond,” said Steve Mund, senior director of surgical services in Fargo. “This is one of those acknowledgements. Sanford’s not taking a position about the military. Sanford’s taking a position about thanking the people who serve us all. That’s what I see in the veterans program that we’ve initiated.”