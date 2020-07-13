Renee Preston, Award Winning Tutor, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award "Best K-4 Tutoring Service - 2020"

Best of LA Award

“We're honored to include award winning tutor, Renee Preston, and her tutoring service, Ms. Preston Tutoring, into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renee Preston, award winning tutor of Ms. Preston Tutoring, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best K-4 Tutoring Service - 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,000 professional members living and working in Southern California and celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Renee Preston and Ms. Preston Tutoring into our BoLAA family.”

Since 2017, Preston has been a preferred substitute teacher for El Segundo Unified School District (elementary), an honor for which she is truly grateful for. Currently, Preston is a credentialed teacher in the state of California. In March 2020, with the onset of Distance Learning, Preston parlayed those learning goals and rigorous lessons through various online platforms, of which she is comfortable and competent in. Thus, her teaching has continued through both synchronous (live) and asynchronous (prerecorded) instruction.

“Believe me when I say that I love my students, and they know it. Helping your child succeed is my main priority,” states Preston. “I truly feel that my experience coupled with my love of teaching would make me an excellent tutor for your child.”

Renee Preston was born and raised in Los Angeles and has had the chance to live in many diverse communities within the city. As a second-career teacher, Preston has had the privilege of gathering a wealth of experience regarding life and culture that she can use to enrich her students. She is the author of an award-winning children’s book series, Michael Trouble— a hospital adventure series that caters to children in medical related situations. The philanthropic project has allowed Preston to love, interact, and uplift children throughout our country. Undoubtedly, all of these wonderful experiences and learned skills have greatly assisted her efforts in the classroom.

“I am a dedicated, passionate, and energetic teacher who loves to continue to grow and strengthen my practice. My relationships with my students, parents, and colleagues are of the utmost importance to me. I pride myself in the bond I build with all three,” concludes Preston.

Renee Preston

Renee@MichaelTrouble.com

818.422.5553