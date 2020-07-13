Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, July 13, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of July 13th will include the following:

Monday, July 13th at 6:45 PM: Gov. McMaster will provide keynote remarks at the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association’s annual conference awards banquet, Marriott Beach Marriott Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes, Atlantic Ballroom, 8400 Costa Verde Drive, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Thursday, July 16th at 10:00 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will speak during the SCBIO Webinar “State Leaders Chart SC's Pathway Forward”, register via this link: https://www.scbio.org/events/scbio-webinar-state-leaders-chart-scs-pathway-forward

Thursday, July 16th at 11:30 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will speak to the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce via Zoom, must register prior to 10:00 AM on the day of the event: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R372nF5NRlmiwa_UVPDAdg

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: July 6, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the weeks of July 6, 2020, included:

Monday, July 6

3:00 PM: Policy call.

4:47 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:15 PM: Policy call.

5:24 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

9:18 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Tuesday, July 7

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a governors-only briefing with Vice President Mike Pence and Senior Administration officials regarding COVID-19, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, July 8

9:00 AM: Call with a local official.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in an executive briefing call, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a meeting with Attorney General William Barr and Sen. Tim Scott.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

5:28 PM: Agency call.

9:07 PM: Call with a local official

Thursday, July 9

9:55 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Policy call.

11:00 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

11:18 AM: Policy call.

11:30 AM: Policy call.

1:03 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster met with Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty, Under Secretary for Nuclear and NNSA administrator.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Friday, July 10

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined Duane Parrish, South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism and public health officials for a media briefing, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Policy call.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

6:04 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Saturday, July 11

6:33 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

6:38 PM: Call with a local official.

6:54 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.