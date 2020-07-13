Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,082 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Announces Additional Department Of Defense Resources To Mitigate COVID-19

July 13, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense has activated additional U.S. Army Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces (UAMTF) to assist the state's efforts to combat COVID-19. At the Governor's request and as part of a whole-of-nation approach, one UAMTF arrived in San Antonio on July 6th, an additional task force arrived in Texas to support the Houston region today, and four UAMTFs, along with a U.S. Navy Acute Care Team and four U.S. Navy Rapid Rural Response teams, will be deployed to additional locations across Texas as identified by ongoing assessments. These teams consist of medical and support professionals which are being deployed to support medical needs in hospitals throughout the state.

"Our ongoing partnership with the federal government is crucial to meeting the medical needs of Texans as we combat COVID-19 in our communities," said Governor Abbott. "Texas is grateful to the U.S. Department of Defense as well as President Trump and Vice President Pence for providing these additional resources and for working alongside our communities to keep Texans safe and mitigate the spread of this virus."

You just read:

Governor Abbott Announces Additional Department Of Defense Resources To Mitigate COVID-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.