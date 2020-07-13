Public asked to report dead sage grouse during West Nile virus season

While no sign of an outbreak yet this year, reports help in the management.

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking everyone, especially landowners, to report dead sage grouse to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department so the birds can be tested for West Nile virus. While no sign of an outbreak yet this year, reports help in the management of the state’s sage grouse populations. West Nile virus is spread by certain mosquitoes, and research has shown sage grouse have a low resistance to West Nile virus, which can be and is usually fatal to the birds. Evidence of the disease has been reported in past years in northeast Wyoming and in surrounding states, including a sage grouse in North Dakota.

Leslie Schreiber, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s sage grouse/sagebrush biologist, said this year’s precipitation and warm weather has created favorable conditions again for mosquitoes.

“Warm nighttime temperatures are thought to enhance the ability of the West Nile virus to multiply in the gut of the mosquito. If conditions are warm between now and the end of August, we could see the virus show up this year,” Schreiber said.

Testing dead birds helps Game and Fish monitor the scope and impact of the disease across the state. “We are particularly interested in sage grouse found in remote areas that have no obvious injuries that might have resulted in their death. These may occur near water holes or hay fields on private lands,” Schreiber said.

She added that obvious roadkills should not be reported. Schreiber emphasized the need to report dead birds to local Game and Fish personnel quickly so the birds don’t deteriorate to the point they can no longer be tested.

For individuals willing to collect carcasses they find, the chance of getting the virus from handling a dead bird is remote; but, picking up the birds with an inverted plastic sack while wearing gloves is recommended. The bagged carcass should then be placed into another plastic bag, preferably a trash bag, tied, and taken to a Game and Fish Regional Office. If it can’t be delivered quickly to Game and Fish, the bird should be frozen.

