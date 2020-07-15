Vitality Medical Center offers revolutionary PulseWave Therapy as part of their Male Sexual Wellness Program

Vitality Medical is in the Fort Collins area and offers best-in-class solutions in Colorado for male and female sexual wellness and incontinence, hair loss, and overall health and wellness.

Vitality Medical Center now offering state-of-the-art Low-Intensity ESWT to treat Erectile Dysfunction at no charge for the first treatment for a limited time.

LI-ESWT has unique properties that may create a new standard of care for men with ED. We are excited to offer one complimentary treatment to anyone who is a candidate and wishes to try the system” — Dr. Tamara Johnson

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LI-ESWT (Low-Intensity Extracorporeal ShockWave Therapy) uses the power generated from acoustic sound waves and radial shockwaves to stimulate blood vessel growth called neovascularization and angiogenesis. This process forms new blood capillaries, increasing much-needed blood flow to the damaged region. LI-ESWT has already been utilized successfully in the management of chronic wounds, peripheral neuropathy, and cardiac neovascularization. The results of several studies, including double-blind randomized control trials, confirmed that LI-ESWT generates a significant clinical improvement of erectile function and a significant improvement in penile hemodynamics. Moreover, none of the men in the studies reported treatment-associated pain or any adverse events during or after the treatment. Researchers followed these men for more than 2 years and they all reported that the beneficial response that had been achieved immediately after therapy had not waned.

Board-certified nurse practitioner, Kelli Rickett FNP-C stated, “Low-intensity extracorporeal shock wave therapy is a safe treatment for men with erectile dysfunction and can work to improve or even cure, ED in some patients. Its main advantage is its ability to potentially restore erectile function in men without additional pharmacotherapy. Blood Flow to the penis is crucial for healthy sexual wellness. Men with poor blood flow have a difficult time attaining and maintaining erections. Coupled with our male enhancement device, the protocol has been shown to provide significant improvement for men everywhere. By increasing vascularity to the penis and thereby blood flow, erections prove to be firmer and longer-lasting thereby improving intimacy for everyone.” Kelli Rickett FNP-C continued, "Research shows that this treatment provides substantial results for Erectile Dysfunction and Peyronie’s disease. The technology is sound, the treatments are short and the results have been significant. I am thrilled to offer this "non-drug" solution."

At Vitality Medical Center, we take a multi-step approach. Successful, long-term success with ED treatment is unique for each individual. First, we determine the underlying causes of the patient’s symptoms, which can be due to both mental and physical variants and can be caused by hormonal imbalance, restricted penile blood flow, or anxious emotional state. Once the determination of cause is made, we work with our patients to develop a treatment plan that incorporates one or a combination of therapies such as PulseWave Therapy, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Injection Therapy, Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy, External Pumps, or Peptide Therapy, offering long term sexual health and confidence.

