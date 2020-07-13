TDOT Contractor to Complete New Traffic Pattern on I 75 North at the I 24 West Split in Chattanooga, Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – As part of the I-75/I-24 design-build interchange modification project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will complete the final step to establish a new temporary traffic pattern on I-75 North that will affect traffic coming up from Georgia and traffic merging from the Tennessee Welcome Center and Exit 1 (East Ridge). The work to set up the new traffic pattern will occur on Monday, July 13, 2020 and Tuesday, July 14, 2020 between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. EDT. The new traffic pattern will be in place by Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020.

Once the traffic pattern is modified, the location of I-75 North at the split to I-24 West will move approximately ¼ mile to the south. The reconfiguration will change the physical layout of the split and will require drivers wishing to remain on I-75 North to negotiate a new, earlier decision point using a recently constructed interstate ramp to the east of the I‑75 mainline.

This new traffic pattern is necessary to facilitate the next phase of construction on the interchange modification project. During the time this traffic pattern is in place, traffic leaving the Welcome Center will not be allowed to access I-24 West via I-75 North. Instead, they will continue onto I-75 North and use the East Brainerd Rd. West exit (Exit 3B) to access I-24 West. Detour maps will be provided in the Welcome Center.

This work is weather dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. is the contractor for the $132.6-million I‑75/I‑24 interchange modification design-build project, which is slated for completion in late summer 2021. For more information on the I-75/I-24 interchange modification project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24.html.

