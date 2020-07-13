Public Meeting (Via Zoom): MT Oilseed Advisory Committee

July 16, 2020 at 8:30 a.m.

The Montana Oilseed Advisory Commmittee will meet via Zoom at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 16th.

Zoom Meeting Info:

To join using a computer: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/j/96698102415?pwd=NExzbDN6UlZvN0xacTVVTlJvaFg1Zz09; Meeting ID: 966 9810 2415; Password: 976388

To join by phone: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 406 444 9999; Meeting ID: 966 9810 2415; Password: 976388

For more information, please call (406) 444-2402 or email danielle.jones@mt.gov.