Big Oak Tree State Park hosts public information meeting July 25

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 13, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to an informational meeting about Big Oak Tree State Park at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 25, at the day-use area open shelter.

Representatives from the park will be present to provide information about the park and to answer questions. The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the park and its operations.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Big Oak Tree State Park is located 15 miles south of East Prairie on Highway 102. For more information about the meeting, call the park at 649-0045.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

