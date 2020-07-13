Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Launches Enterprise Development for Women-Owned Ventures in Green Energy Startup Incubator – Call for Applications Announced

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (http://www.AWIEForum.org) has launched a new initiative “Enterprise Development for Women-Owned Ventures in Green Energy” and is pleased to announce the call for applications for a Startup Incubator in Malawi and Nigeria.

The 12-month programme is funded by the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF) (https://AWDF.org/) and will support 70 women involved in renewable and green energy production in two African countries – Malawi and Nigeria. The programme offers two components to be implemented in two phases one after another:

Startup Incubator: 30 women in each country (60 in total) supported in designing, refining and launching their renewable and green energy business ideas. Accelerator: 10 established renewable and green energy women-owned/led ventures (5 from each country) will receive entrepreneurial training and preparation for investment-readiness. The programme offers opportunity of accessing venture finance.

This call for application is for the Startup Incubator programme.

The Startup Incubator is for individuals or teams from Malawi and Nigeria who have an idea for renewable and green energy business solutions to one of the key social and environmental challenges. The Startup Incubator programme is aimed at helping women turn their renewable and green energy enterprise idea into a product or service that customers want to buy. The winning individuals or teams will receive training and support on turning their ideas into reality.

Startup Incubator offers the participants:

Incubator Modules including Pitch Training

Mentorship support

Expert Guidance and Tailored Support to make your business idea a reality

Networking and Peer Learning opportunity with like-minded entrepreneurs

The best pitches will receive an opportunity to pitch their business idea at the AWIEF Annual Conference (Dec 2-3, 2020; physical + virtual) – Africa’s number 1 women entrepreneurship conference for dialogue on issues of business – in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Who is eligible:

Women over 18 years of age resident in Malawi or Nigeria, and fluent in English

Business Venture Sector Focus in Renewable & Green Energy Sector including: Solar, wind, water (hydro), biomass, biogas, biofuel, and other green energy solutions including concepts for sustainable energy-technologies for cooking

Business venture to be incorporated and operated in Malawi or Nigeria

Program participants committed to working 20+ hours a week on their venture during September and October, 2020

Applicants can apply as individuals or a team with a maximum of 3 members.

To submit applications for the Startup Incubator, please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3j0T4Az

Applications close on 15th August 2020 at 23:59 GMT.

Media Contact: Email: info@awieforum.org