MPHASE TRAVEL BUDDHI DIVISION ANNOUNCES NEW ENHANCEMENTS TO TRAVEL PLATFORM

/EIN News/ -- Gaithersburg, MD, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”) is providing the following update to highlight significant improvements to its Travel Buddhi platform, which is in final-stage development as an integrated content, planning, booking and engagement solution for global travelers. The Travel Buddhi division is pleased to announce that it is now collaborating with mPhase’s new consumer-oriented technology division, CloseComms, to build an in-destination consumer engagement solution geared toward travelers.

This will mark the fourth important component of the Travel Buddhi platform and will be an industry first. This technology integration will give brands tied to the Travel Buddhi platform cross-border portability of their customer engagement programs, via artificial intelligence (“AI”) driven promotions that can be offered opportunistically to a traveler throughout the course of their journey anywhere in the world. This represents an important feature that can provide a traveler added choices for preferred services and goods, while also enabling local, national, and international companies access to customers in all of their operational territories without restrictions.

Combining multiple engines such as dynamic itinerary, data analytics and campaign management solutions, provides Travel Buddhi a unique functionality unlike other competing platforms. In addition to these important customer engagement upgrades, the itinerary engine has been enhanced with multiple new features, including seven edit options to allow travelers to fully customize their itinerary, an “Experience Score” to rate the quality of the itinerary, and other concepts designed to streamline the decision-making process.

Travel Buddhi has already created automated destination guides for 700 destinations from 70 countries. Each guide provides detailed, curated and accurate travel content on most popular attractions, restaurants and shopping locations. A key feature is the “share button” to allow travelers to easily and quickly share each guide via their social media accounts. Travel Buddhi believes that it now ranks among the top ten travel sites in terms of curated content, with a one-year goal to be among the industry leaders in terms of breadth of content.

“We are excited to add customer engagement technology from our new CloseComms division to the Travel Buddhi platform,” explained mPhase CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “This gives major brands the ability to offer a promotion to the same loyal customer in Chicago, Paris, or any other city that falls into a brand’s operating footprint while that customer travels. This will provide brands a new kind of portability across borders, particularly during the important travel portion of a consumer’s year, when they are more likely to purchase meals and similar promotion-oriented goods on a daily, rather than a periodic basis. Travel Buddhi also gains the opportunity to tailor local promotions to each traveler, matching a traveler’s personal areas of interest with promotions from nearby retailers and service providers. Cross-division collaborations are a key element of our strategy, but we believe this particular technology enhancement will significantly increase the appeal of the Travel Buddhi platform among large international corporate partners. We are looking forward to unveiling our improved platform to these top-tier partners in the near future.”

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase is a technology driven, innovative development company that creates and commercializes products and applications that impact everyday people. The Company is assembling industry-leading teams specializing in artificial intelligence, machine learning, software, consumer engagement, and other advanced technologies. Additional information can be found at the mPhase website, www.mphasetech.com . Please follow us on twitter: @mPhase_Tech for the latest updates.

