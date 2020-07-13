Mandela Mile Asks World To Step Up! With Virtual Party Honoring Nelson Mandela #forKofi

With the world on lockdown, Mandela Mile unites global leaders, community activists, and Afro Nation artists for music and conversation with 3D audio technology

ACCRA, GHANA, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mandela Mile, the annual commemoration and global leadership challenge, will cap off international Mandela Day festivities with an online party on Sunday, 19 July 2020 from Midnight until 2:00 AM in Johannesburg, South Africa (GMT +2). Recognizing the constraints imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the “Step Up! After Party” brings emerging leaders representing 21 countries together with activists, musicians, and influencers to celebrate the life of two great African leaders featuring an all-star Afro Nation artist lineup.

Mandela Mile Founder Shanthi Annan wished to honour and unite those thinking globally while acting locally during this time of unease and uncertainty. “Today’s generation is taking power and leading from the heart. Just as Nelson Mandela dedicated his life to dismantling systemic racism and Kofi Annan dedicated his life to peace and securing human rights, we recognize an individual responsibility to repair the world. Our “Step Up! After Party celebrates past, present, and future in an immersive, festive environment.”

Afro Nation Co-Founder Smade comments: “Music has the power to unite communities across generations and backgrounds. Borders and divisions are brought down with love and joy, with Afrobeats in particular spanning the globe carrying an influence and power that can help shape a better tomorrow for all. It's important to follow in the footsteps of these two global Black leaders who fundamentally changed the world and with Mandela Mile we can take those pioneering next steps together.”

Confirmed Participants:

• SMADE, Afro Nation Co-Founder, Cultural Director and Ambassador

• Adesope ShopsyDoo, Afro Nation Host

• Ezinne, dance director and musician

• Cleopatra Mukula, Swahili Nation founder

• Bisi Akins, Afro Nation presenter

• Eddie Kadi, comedian

• DJ Sogood, musician

• Eddy Kenzo, singer and music producer

• Teni, singer and songwriter

• P Montana, musician

• Yemi Alade, musician

• DJ Obi, musician

High Fidelity, which mirrors the audio experience of interacting in large crowds, will serve as the virtual concert venue for the two-hour live event. “High Fidelity’s mission is to serve humanity by building technology that helps people be together, in the most natural way possible, from anywhere in the world,” said Philip Rosedale, CEO and cofounder of High Fidelity. “Being a part of Mandela Day and this global movement for racial justice and equality is a great honor.”

Registration for Mandela Mile is free and available on the organization’s Eventbrite page at https://bit.ly/mm_2020_ein.

The Step Up! After Party is being produced by Analytic Events.

Preceding the party will be 24 hours of live-streamed videos showcasing virtual walks led by luminaries including Shaman Durek, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, Geoff Thompson MBE, Ilyasah Shabazz, Meryanne Loum-Martin, Extremely Together, The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, Black Lives Matter, Women Walk Together, Youth Production Network, and Afro Nation.

About Mandela Mile - https://mandelamile.global/

Mandela Mile began in 2018 inspired by Kofi Annan who led The Elder’s WalkTogether Campaign to mark Nelson Mandela’s Centenary. Exactly one month later, Kofi Annan suddenly passed away. Mandela Mile empowers mindful leaders in his memory by pioneering Global Community Walks and celebrations in support of International Mandela Day.

About Afro Nation - https://afronation.com/

Afro Nation promotes the diversity of music and culture across Africa with festivals throughout the world uniting the diaspora. Afro Nation use their platform to highlight the major stars and up-and-comers in Afrobeats, Afro-fusion, reggae, dancehall, hip-hop, soca, and other black-led musical movements.

About High Fidelity - https://www.highfidelity.com/

High Fidelity offers online audio spaces that mirror real-life gatherings that can be accessed on nearly any device--even mobile phones.

About Analytic Events - https://analyticevents.com/

Analytic Events is leading the way as a production, technology, and communications company working with clients to develop and execute sophisticated, elegant, and engaging experiences.