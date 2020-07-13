Fremont County law enforcement officers arrest 10 impaired drivers over July 4 weekend; no fatal crashes reported

As part of a county-wide, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement effort over the July 4 weekend, Fremont County law enforcement stopped 430 vehicles, issued 10 citations for seat belt violations and arrested 10 impaired drivers. While the focus was on impaired driving, law enforcement also issued 97 speeding citations and issued 278 warnings for traffic violations. No fatal crashes were reported in Fremont County during the operation. Fremont County law enforcement agencies are conducting a county-wide, multi-agency, traffic enforcement effort in 2020. The July 4 weekend operation was the fifth of six planned operations, and next up will be Drive Sober or get Pulled Over over Labor Day weekend. The purpose of the operation is to reduce fatal crashes in Fremont County through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. Focused enforcement efforts will be surrounded by a media campaign that will stress law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement. Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.