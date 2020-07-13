Daylight Lane Restrictions Scheduled for Old Route 8 in Irwin Township, Venango County

​Work is planned on Old Route 8 (Route 3013) from the intersection with Route 8 to the intersection with Georgetown Road (Route 3003) in Irwin Township in Venango County.

A section of the roadway, which is a detour for southbound traffic on Route 8, will be milled and repaved. During active work times, the roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers.

Work is expected to be completed by July 24, 2020, weather permitting.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

