Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Visits New DMV Service Center in West Omaha

Gov. Ricketts (fourth from right), DMV Director Lahm (left of Gov. Ricketts), and

State teammates at the new DMV Metro West service center in Omaha.

OMAHA – This morning, Governor Pete Ricketts joined the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) for a walkthrough of the new Omaha Metro West service center. The new office is located at 17007 Burt Street in Omaha and is scheduled to open to the public on Wednesday, July 15th. Hours of operation will be Monday to Friday, 8:00am to 4:00pm. The Governor highlighted the ongoing customer service improvements in the metro area, noting the significantly reduced wait times at two previously modernized offices.

“The opening of this new office completes the transformation of DMV services in the Omaha metro area,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Customer wait times at the modernized, one-stop locations have been reduced 70% or more. Replicating this new model in west Omaha allows us to deliver more efficient and effective services to Nebraskans.”

The first service center opened in the Omaha metro in April 2018 and has served over 207,000 customers since then. In June 2019, an express office opened in north Omaha specifically to handle driver license renewals and State IDs. The new Metro West office will provide a number of driver licensing services, including written and drive tests. CDL skills tests will not be provided at this location. Vehicle titling and registration services will continue to be managed by the County Treasurer.

“We are continually seeking new ways to improve the experience our customers receive when entering one of our offices,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska DMV. “We are excited to complete the transformation of driver licensing services in the Omaha metro area. This is a wonderful new location, but I want to encourage everyone who has the option to use our online services which are available every day of the week.”

Dozens of services, including driver license and vehicle registration renewal, are available online at dmv.nebraska.gov.

###