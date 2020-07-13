Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,963 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Sudan: UNMISS donates COVID-19 personal protection equipment to South Sudanese police

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan, represented by its Police Commissioner Unaisi Vuniwaqa, has handed over an assortment of COVID-19 personal protection equipment to the South Sudan National Police Service at its headquarters in the capital Juba.

“We will make sure that these items will be put to the best possible use, not only in Juba but at key police stations across the country as well,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, Lieutenant General James Pui Yak said, while also thanking the peacekeeping mission for its continuous support.

The COVID-19 equipment making up the donation includes face masks, gloves, hand sanitizers, buckets, detergent and thermometers.

“In our endeavour to provide technical assistance to our South Sudanese colleagues, we recognize their crucial role as frontline service providers,” the Police Commissioner said, adding that protecting civilians remains a core part of the peacekeeping mission’s mandate in the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

You just read:

Coronavirus - South Sudan: UNMISS donates COVID-19 personal protection equipment to South Sudanese police

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.