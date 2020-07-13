Meridian Bioscience Announces the Launch of a High-Sensitivity SARS-CoV-2 Nucleocapsid Antibody Pair for the Development of Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Assays

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a leading provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today that it has launched a high-sensitivity SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid antibody pair for the development of rapid COVID-19 antigen assays.



Since the emergence of COVID-19 in January, Meridian has worked side-by-side with molecular diagnostic companies with critical master mixes and enzymes for their COVID-19 molecular diagnostics tests. These tests are typically ultra-sensitive and can diagnose early in the infection, but they must be carried out by trained technicians in a laboratory, delaying diagnosis. To meet the critical need for easier, faster and cheaper screening assays, Meridian has launched a highly sensitive and specific pair of monoclonal antibodies that are ideal for developing reliable and sensitive rapid lateral flow antigen assays for the detection of active COVID-19 infections.

“There are many highly sensitive molecular tests available that can diagnose an infection early, but they require processing in a laboratory and take time to report a result. We now provide an antibody pair that can be used to create fast, point-of-care assays, capable of delivering results in minutes rather than hours,” commented Lourdes Weltzien, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Life Science. “Although a negative result does not rule out an infection, antigen tests can be a first-line screen to help determine if people are infectious, allowing much faster response to potential outbreaks.”

Dr. Todd Howren, Vice President, Global Sales - Life Science, added, “Since the start of this pandemic, the world has been on the defensive, reacting to the outbreak. With the launch of this antibody pair that can detect as low as 3ng/mL of nucleocapsid in a patient sample and does not cross react with other coronaviruses (except SARS 2003), there is potential to create COVID-19 tests that can be carried out at a point-of-care setting in local communities allowing for more rigorous control.”

Meridian is committed to suppling innovative solutions to the diagnostic industry during times of a pandemic health crisis. For more information on partnering with Meridian Bioscience, please visit meridianlifescience.com or email Lourdes.Weltzien@meridianlifescience.com.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian’s shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian’s website address is www.meridianbioscience.com .

