NNSA Administrator kicks off tour of the Nuclear Security Enterprise

WASHINGTON – Last week, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty kicked off a tour of the Nuclear Security Enterprise. Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of NNSA’s creation, the Administrator plans to make her way across the Nation to visit the agency’s eight labs, plants and sites by year’s end. She began with a visit July 10 to the Savannah River Site (SRS) in Aiken, South Carolina.

The Administrator will be visiting NNSA’s facilities to observe the status of ongoing projects and show her appreciation to the Nuclear Security Enterprise’s 50,000 strong workforce – who made it possible for the agency to fulfill its missions despite the pandemic. Thanks to their efforts, NNSA has not missed any major milestones or deliverables since the start of the pandemic response.

“I am excited to return to the field and see our talented workforce in action,” Administrator Gordon-Hagerty said. “I look forward to personally thanking them for what they have accomplished through – and despite – the pandemic, and the contributions many have made at our three national security labs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Administrator began her tour and NNSA’s 20th anniversary celebrations at SRS, which is also celebrating its own 70th birthday. During her visit, she focused on major mission areas including surplus plutonium disposition, tritium activities, and the proposed Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility to support the Nation’s nuclear warheads. She also recognized the Site’s workforce in a ceremony; met with local and state leaders to discuss their shared interests in NNSA’s work at SRS; and toured the SRS Museum in honor of the site’s seven decades of service to the Nation.

