NDOT Installing Additional No Roadside Parking Signs on State Route 28 in Southeastern Incline Village

CARSON CITY, Nev. –The Nevada Department of Transportation will add no parking signs to enhance traffic safety on a section of State Route 28 in southeastern Incline Village.

Beginning July 13, NDOT will add six new “no parking” signs on the west, lakeside of State Route 28, extending from southern Lakeshore Boulevard to approximately 300 feet south.

Roadside parking in the area can limit sight distance for vehicles exiting residences to the south of Lakeshore Boulevard. The roadside parking also can limit emergency vehicles from using the shoulder to navigate around highway traffic during response. In addition, the side of the roadway does not have sidewalks. Parking limitations are part of the SR 28 National Scenic Byway Corridor Management Plan developed in coordination with 13 different Lake Tahoe area governing agencies.

Public roadside parking is already prohibited on many areas of State Route 28 south of Incline Village, including on nearby roadside shoulders between Sweetwater Road and Lakeshore Boulevard. Illegally-parked vehicles can be towed from no parking zones and drivers ticketed with a maximum $305 fine.

To accommodate parking, three new parking areas with approximately 90 parking spots were added last year on State Route 28 near Ponderosa Ranch Road as part of construction of the Tahoe East Shore Trail.

The path enhances safety and mobility by separating vehicle and foot traffic. More than two and a half million vehicles a year travel on State Route 28, mixing with as many as 2,000 pedestrian and bicyclists who previously parked near the roadside on peak days; creating safety, congestion and accessibility concerns on the mountainous highway.