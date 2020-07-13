Peeks Social Announces Name Change to ‘Personas Social Incorporated’ and Provides Results from its Special Shareholders Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX.V: PEEK) (OTCQB: PKSLF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has formally changed its name to “Personas Social Incorporated”. All necessary approvals of the name change have now been obtained, including the approval of shareholders, which was obtained at the special meeting, held on June 29, 2020 ("Special Meeting"). No further action will be required by shareholders of the Company and certificates will continue to be valid despite the name change. Concurrent with the name change, the trading symbol of the Company will be changed to “ PRSN ”. The name change and new trading symbol for the TSX Venture Exchange will take effect at the opening of markets on or about July 15, 2020.



The Management Information Circular, provided to the shareholders of the Company for the Special Meeting, proposed a name change of the Company to ‘Mii.tv Corp.’, or such other name as the directors determined. Following shareholder approval for the name change at the Special Meeting, management and the directors of the Company, decided that it was in the best interest of the Company to change the name of the Company from ‘Peeks Social Ltd.’ to ‘Personas Social Incorporated’ instead of ‘Mii.tv Corp.’, to better reflect the Company’s new live videoconferencing technology – Personas Live.

The Company at this time would also like to announce that it has changed its fiscal year end date of February 28th to December 31st. Furthermore, the Company would also like to announce that it has made a change of auditors, to Baker Tilly WM LLP effective July 6, 2020.

