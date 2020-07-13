Patrick Bass Working Towards Ph.D. on Language Deprivation for Deaf Children of Hearing Families

Patrick Bass has many years of teaching experience in deaf education and is looking to prevent hearing deprivation through his work

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patrick Bass is proud to be working towards his Ph.D. His work is focused on language deprivation for deaf children of hearing families and aims to demonstrate that hearing deprivation is preventable.With over 27 years of teaching experience in deaf education, Patrick Bass focuses on teaching young people and encouraging them to dive deep into sign language to become more engaged with the deaf community. He was an ASL faculty associate with the College of Health Solutions and taught at Arizona State University for ASL I and II in 2019-2020.Mr. Bass’ in-depth and extensive research work focuses on language deprivation, which occurs for deafchildren from birth to the age of five years due to a chronic lack of full access to a natural language during that critical period. For deaf children, hearing families must understand that access tolanguage and language development is a crucial part of the overall functioning of children and adolescents.Through his research, Patrick Bass aims to show the language deprivation is real and impacts many deaf children and children who are hard of hearing if they have not had access to ASL at school and home from birth.Patrick Bass believes that access to American Sign Language and visual information is necessary for deaf children.“The child’s need for ASL instruction should be assessed by a qualified team of professionals,” says Patrick Bass.“Special attention needs to be given to making sure the classroom is also acoustically accessible if the child is using hearing aids or cochlear implants.”Patrick Bass is working on his Ph.D. at Grand Canyon University and hopes to finish his dissertation work sometime in 2021 or 2022.About Patrick BassPatrick Bass is a passionate and seasoned educator with over 27 years of teaching experience in deaf education. He is heavily involved in ASL evaluations and mentoring young deaf students. He was an ASL faculty associate with the College of Health Solutions and taught at Arizona State University for ASL I and II in 2019-2020. He also taught ASL level 1, 2, 3, and 4 at a public high school. Mr. Bass holds a B.S. in Business Administration/Accounting from California State University — Northridge. He received his Master’s in Special Education in Deaf/Hard of Hearing from CSU — Northridge. He also has certifications and is fully licensed in American Sign Language. He is part of the American Sign Language Teachers Association and the American Sign Language Round Table. Currently, he is working on his EdD (PhD) Degree in Organizational Leadership with emphasis in Higher Education from Grand Canyon University.Patrick Bass has in depth experience teaching young people and encouraging them to dive deep into the language. He is committed to spiritual development and mentoring students to achieve their academic potentials based on curriculum in biblical worldview and values. He shares many opportunities for students to engage with the deaf community in social settings throughout the valley. He is passionate about the power of communication and how to learn the language fully. He enjoys coaching students who compete in cross country and track.